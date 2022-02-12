Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 35,654 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,654 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ball by 129.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 1,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ball by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

BLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

