Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 46,179 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,179 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,575,000 after buying an additional 130,877 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,702,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.19.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

