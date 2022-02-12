Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 39,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,422,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock opened at $144.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average is $155.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

