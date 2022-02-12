Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $87,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after buying an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,012,327,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,936,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,857,000 after buying an additional 24,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,430.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,547.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,518.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total transaction of $10,057,109.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,726 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,355 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

