Man Group plc Buys 128,560 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 808,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,560 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 0.5% of Man Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Man Group plc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $155,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.07 and its 200-day moving average is $189.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,851 shares of company stock worth $7,792,716. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

