Man Group plc Has $97.93 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,152 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.23% of Roku worth $97,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Highside Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 50,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,086,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Roku by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ROKU opened at $163.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $139.47 and a one year high of $490.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.76.
In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $21,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 496,541 shares of company stock worth $104,531,623. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.
