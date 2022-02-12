Man Group plc Has $97.93 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,152 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.23% of Roku worth $97,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Highside Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 50,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,086,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Roku by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU opened at $163.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $139.47 and a one year high of $490.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.76.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.69.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $21,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 496,541 shares of company stock worth $104,531,623. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.