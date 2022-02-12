Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 529.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,674 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $137,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 361.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,393,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $910,065,000 after buying an additional 3,284,814 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 29,968 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

NVDA opened at $239.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $598.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.49. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

