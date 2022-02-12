Man Group plc Sells 118,156 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,156 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $119,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,031,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,319,000 after purchasing an additional 108,567 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 166.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 43,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $233.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.80.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

