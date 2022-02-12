Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$27.88 and last traded at C$27.85, with a volume of 10347006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.10.

The company has a market cap of C$53.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

