Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $307,220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $120,697,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,209 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 975,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

