Mariner LLC Buys 4,107 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 146.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 813,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after purchasing an additional 77,039 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,776,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 188.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $73.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $84.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.42.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

