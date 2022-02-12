Mariner LLC Buys New Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after purchasing an additional 108,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

Shares of EL stock opened at $300.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.28 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.31.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,071,163 shares of company stock worth $707,190,408. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.