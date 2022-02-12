Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,679,349 shares of company stock valued at $465,569,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $123.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.