Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 721.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,532 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $60.08 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $63.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

