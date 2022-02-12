Mariner LLC Has $11.70 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,244 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

NYSE MO opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

