Mariner LLC Increases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,698,000 after buying an additional 346,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 8.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 5.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 209,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 12.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,089,000 after buying an additional 56,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

NYSE:UL opened at $52.73 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

