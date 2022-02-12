Mark FitzPatrick Purchases 16 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick acquired 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,249 ($16.89) per share, with a total value of £199.84 ($270.24).

Mark FitzPatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prudential alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, Mark FitzPatrick acquired 15 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,320 ($17.85) per share, with a total value of £198 ($267.75).

PRU opened at GBX 1,214 ($16.42) on Friday. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,203 ($16.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.62). The company has a market cap of £33.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,274.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,383.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.34) price target on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($25.41) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.25) price target on Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,742 ($23.56).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.