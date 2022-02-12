MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $390.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $424.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MKTX. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Compass Point cut MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $378.00 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $321.17 and a 52 week high of $587.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.32 and its 200-day moving average is $410.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.49.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

