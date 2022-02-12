Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,984,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $293,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after buying an additional 141,433 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

MAR opened at $169.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.56 and a twelve month high of $177.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

