Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Marriott International worth $36,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 76.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR stock opened at $169.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.56 and a 1 year high of $177.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.67.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.