Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 108,936 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,936 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $39,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $123.23 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.71 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.17.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

