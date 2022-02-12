Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 17,470.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 668,934 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $32,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,037,000 after buying an additional 150,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,772,000 after buying an additional 1,104,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Glaukos by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,200,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Glaukos stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

