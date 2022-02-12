Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,124 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.99% of Urban Outfitters worth $28,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $131,362,000 after buying an additional 73,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,642,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,168,000 after buying an additional 446,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,006,000 after buying an additional 678,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

