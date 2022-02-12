Marshall Wace LLP Sells 21,372 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,372 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.37% of Ralph Lauren worth $29,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $121.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.71.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

