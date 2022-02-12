Marshalls’ (MSLH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSLH. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.68) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 683.20 ($9.24).

Get Marshalls alerts:

MSLH opened at GBX 681.50 ($9.22) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 694.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 730.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97. Marshalls has a 52-week low of GBX 623 ($8.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 857 ($11.59).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.