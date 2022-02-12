Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $127,000 in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SFL by 9.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after buying an additional 128,004 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 26.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 13.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after buying an additional 228,448 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $8.70 on Friday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.72 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

