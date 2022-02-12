Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in eGain by 9.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 45.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 74,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 54.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of EGAN opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. eGain Co. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $399.97 million, a PE ratio of 141.13 and a beta of 0.38.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

