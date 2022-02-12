Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Update

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MARUY. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Marubeni stock opened at $103.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.94. Marubeni has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

