MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCFT. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.16. 107,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,877. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $520.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 61.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

