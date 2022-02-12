Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MMX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.79.

Shares of MMX opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 70.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 175,305 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the third quarter worth about $780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 30.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,147 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

