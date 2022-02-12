MAX Exchange Token Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $908,193.31 and approximately $32,361.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,526.05 or 0.99437134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00065151 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00246663 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00152899 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.76 or 0.00303409 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005396 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001277 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001407 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

