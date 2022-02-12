Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 160.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:RSSS traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.30. 78,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 0.41. Research Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Research Solutions will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSSS. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Research Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,360,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 264,749 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Research Solutions by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 168,215 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Research Solutions by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Research Solutions by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

