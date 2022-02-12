Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.93 billion-$27.93 billion.

MZDAY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 37,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Analysts forecast that Mazda Motor will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.