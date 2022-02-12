McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $539,477.82 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tracy Faber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $271.19 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $282.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

