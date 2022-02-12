MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 2.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 111.1% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 13.8% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

