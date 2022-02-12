MD Financial Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,272 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,033,000 after buying an additional 1,076,414 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 70,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,531,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,732,000 after buying an additional 166,213 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLY. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

NLY stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

