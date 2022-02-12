MD Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 44.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,114,000 after buying an additional 71,760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 14.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,358,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE:INFO opened at $109.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.44 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.12.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.