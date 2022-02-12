Medpace (MEDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Medpace to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $174.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace has a 52-week low of $148.56 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.83 and a 200 day moving average of $194.94.

Get Medpace alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total transaction of $3,108,904.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $3,179,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.