Medpace (MEDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Medpace to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $174.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace has a 52-week low of $148.56 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.83 and a 200 day moving average of $194.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
