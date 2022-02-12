Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGAWY remained flat at $$13.19 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. Megaworld has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

Get Megaworld alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Megaworld’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Megaworld Corp. engages in property-related activities such as project design, construction, and property management. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others. The Real Estate segment pertains to the development and sale of residential and office developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.