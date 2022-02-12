Meggitt’s (MGGT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.82) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MGGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.82) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.14) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 695 ($9.40).

Shares of Meggitt stock opened at GBX 748.10 ($10.12) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 740.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 724.33. The company has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.75. Meggitt has a 12-month low of GBX 391.90 ($5.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 846 ($11.44).

In other Meggitt news, insider Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($10.02), for a total transaction of £392,611.44 ($530,914.73).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

