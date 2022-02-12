MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.46. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on MEIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 29,993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 106,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 39,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

