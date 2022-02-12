MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%.
NASDAQ MEIP opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.46. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29.
Several analysts have recently commented on MEIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
