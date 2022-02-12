Membrana Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (MBN)

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Membrana has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Membrana has a total market capitalization of $66,352.30 and approximately $23,936.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Membrana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00037979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00104473 BTC.

Membrana Profile

Membrana is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 379,943,490 coins. Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . Membrana’s official website is membrana.io

Buying and Selling Membrana

