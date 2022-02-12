Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 12.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 32,398 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 68.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 82.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.