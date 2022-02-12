Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.250-$7.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $884.83 million-$884.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $848.84 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.150-$38.500 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday.

MTD stock traded down $91.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,430.41. 284,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,185. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,547.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,518.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,726 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,355. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

