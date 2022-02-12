M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Rating Increased to Buy at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $270.00 price objective on the stock.

MGPUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($3.11) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&G has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.73.

M&G stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

