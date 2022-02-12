Michael Goldberg Sells 500 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $21,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $21,485.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $22,705.00.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -123.43 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNA. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2,183.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

