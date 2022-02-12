Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 163,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 684,450 shares.The stock last traded at $6.37 and had previously closed at $6.09.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Micro Focus International by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 246,511 shares during the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

