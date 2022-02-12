Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,109 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,391 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.