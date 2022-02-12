Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $32,490.00

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $32,490.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be bought for $39.13 or 0.00091669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044557 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.90 or 0.06861585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,770.11 or 1.00198449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00049351 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006439 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 171,802 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol

