Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Shares Up 1.9%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90. 497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32.

About Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

