Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Shares Up 1.9%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90. 497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32.
About Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui Fudosan (MTSFF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.